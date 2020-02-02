Gorillaz Tease Tame Impala Collab

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on February 2, 2020

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. WE REPEAT. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

Gorillaz are teasing the next instalment of their ongoing Song Machine project and it looks set to be a collab with noneother than Perth’s own Tame Impala!!!!

The toon punk group’s guitarist Noodle shared a fresh teaser on Instagram, featuring himself and his bandmates driving their iconic jeep through the artwork from Tame Impala’s 2015 album Currents, confirming Kevin Parker & co as their next musical team-up in the post description.

Take a gander:

ICYMI: Song Machine will be an episodic audiovisual series that sees the virtual band founded by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett collaborate with an “ever-evolving roster”, set in the band’s Kong Studios. It’s envisioned in “direct opposition” to more traditional album releases, the last of which by the band was 2018’s The Now Now.

There’s no planned schedule for Song Machine, instead there’ll “spontaneous delivery of episodes throughout the year”, so there’s no telling when the new collab might arrive.

Weighing in on the project, Gorillaz drummer Russel previously said: “Song Machine is a whole new way of doing what we do. Gorillaz breaking the mould ‘cos the mould got old. World is moving faster than a supercharged particle, so we’ve gotta stay ready to drop. We don’t even know who’s stepping through the studio next.

“Song Machine feeds on the unknown, runs on pure chaos. So whatever the hell’s coming, we’re primed and ready to produce like there’s no tomorrow. Y’know, just in case…”

The first release from the project was called ‘Momentary Bliss’, featuring both British rapper Slowthai and punk duo Slaves, which you can recap below while we wait for the band’s Tame Impala collab to drop…

Meanwhile, Kevin Parker & co have just shared a new video for fresh single ‘Lost In Yesterday’, which sees them pose as a ’70s wedding band. It marks the latest cut of their fourth studio album, The Slow Rush, which is due for release on Feb 14.

You can also catch them touring Australia this April.