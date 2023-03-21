GosuGamers Appointed As The Official Media Partner Of Esports At The 32nd SEA Games

SINGAPORE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Vietnam Recreational And Electronic Sport Association (VIRESA) signed an agreement on 8 March 2023 to appoint GosuGamers as the official media partner of esports at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games (32nd SEA Games).



GosuGamers has been appointed as the official media partner of esports for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, Cambodia 2023.

Following the success of the 31st SEA Games which took place in Hanoi, Vietnam last May, VIRESA has signed an agreement with GosuGamers to be once again the official media partner responsible for providing the most up-to-date information and content related to all esports titles at the 32nd SEA Games taking place from 5-17 May 2023, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

In addition to reporting on match results, broadcast information and the latest news, GosuGamers will showcase and highlight the journey of Southeast Asian athletes through exclusive content in order to give fans a more intimate and unique experience through GosuGamers’ website and social media channels.

CEO of GosuGamers, Samson Oh, said: “We are honoured to be the official media partner of esports second year consecutively for the SEA Games, which allows us to provide full support for the emerging esports scene in Cambodia. We are also ecstatic to be able to contribute directly to developing Southeast Asia’s esports ecosystem and will aim to continue to do so with every potential opportunity.”

VIRESA and the Esports Federation Cambodia (EFC) signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement for the 32nd SEA Games. To ensure the successful organisation of esports by the EFC, VIRESA will provide full support in all aspects; including but not limited to selecting competition content, issuing technical regulations, and supporting the national team selection of training coaches and referees.

Secretary General of VIRESA, Do Viet Hung, said: “GosuGamers have always been a reliable partner in conveying information about esports tournaments. Therefore, I expect that GosuGamers will always be a companion in developing esports.”

The 32nd SEA Games’ esports category will be a medal event with a total of 6 disciplines and 9 events. The list of disciplines and events is as follows:

VALORANT (PC): Team

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Mobile): Men’s team and women’s team

PUBG Mobile (Mobile): Individual and team

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Mobile): Team

CrossFire (PC): Team

Attack Online 2 (PC): Individual and team

About GosuGamers:

Established in 2002, GosuGamers is the longest-lasting esports media in the industry. Headquartered in Singapore, the brand has expanded its international footprint with dedicated regional websites in Vietnam, India, and Indonesia to capitalize on the global esports industry’s 23% year-on-year growth rate. With veterans and enthusiasts, GosuGamers focuses on delivering expert-led esports and gaming content, including high-calibre tournament coverage, in-depth analysis, data, news, videos, and more.

