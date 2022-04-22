GosuGamers Partners Riot Games as an Official Media Partner for Wild Rift Champions SEA Finals 2022

Comprehensive tournament coverage to follow in the coming weeks

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — GosuGamers, the world’s premier esports portal based in Malta, is partnering with video game developer and publisher Riot Games as an official media partner for the upcoming Wild Rift Champions SEA (WCS) Finals 2022 taking place between April 23 to May 8, 2022.



GosuGamers provides the latest updates for the upcoming esports tournament, the WCS Finals 2022

The agreement enables GosuGamers to provide comprehensive coverage for the tournament on the esports front as well as dive deeper into individual teams that are making waves for their mastery of the multiplayer online battle arena mobile game, League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Of the 11 teams that have qualified for WCS 2022, GosuGamers will be inviting fans for a closer look at Team Flash from Vietnam, RRQ from the Philippines, Buriram United Esports from Thailand, and Flash Wolves from Taiwan. Esports fans can enjoy more updates surrounding these teams and the tournament itself via GosuGamers, alongside editorial and social content.

“We want to capture the attention of the young generation, gaming community, and Wild Rift lovers by creating more meaningful, inspiring and entertaining content for the community,” explained Esther Quek, Head of Marketing of GosuGamers.

“By delivering content that are entertaining, educational, and vital to these fans, we hope to continue to be the best place to visit when it comes to global esports tournaments that have potential to create positive impacts.”

In addition to the premier esports coverage that is the signature of GosuGamers, the portal will also be holding the GosuAwards: Wild Rift Champions SEA (WCS) Finals, designed to recognise players and teams for their outstanding efforts at the tournament, as well as serve as a reminder of the excellent play on display.

The GosuAwards will run after the WCS Finals from May 15-29, 2022. The winners will fall under the two categories of either Editor or Community Choice. The winners of Best Newcomers, Best Player in Each Position, Best Moments of the Tournament, and the Overall MVP will be recognised with coveted GosuAwards plaques that are fully customised.

All fans are welcomed to vote with no limitation to the number of entries, and by creating an account and participating in the voting, users will stand a chance to win prizes from a raffle draw.

As one of the only places for the latest esports updates and extensive tournament coverage across the industry, GosuGamers will bring another level to the esports scene as an official media partner of the WCS Finals 2022. Fans should also stay tuned to GosuGamers’ social media channels and website to stand a chance to take home various Riot Games goodies.

About GosuGamers

GosuGamers is a global media outlet and gaming community-based in Malta, Malaysia, and Singapore. The brand was founded in 2002 and has since become a staple in the gaming industry with a focus on high-quality esports contents with a global presence across Europe, the United States, and Southeast Asia.

Presenting breaking news, regular editorial features, exclusive tournament reporting, and a host of weekly shows, GosuGamers gives industry-leading insights into the biggest esports titles around the world and redefines the tournament viewing experience by incorporating data technology to provide fans with real-time data and match predictions in one centralised hub.

For more information about GosuGamers, visit:

Website: https://www.gosugamers.net

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GosuGamers

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GosuGamers

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/gosugamersnet

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gosupog

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gosupog

Press Contact:

Esther Quek

+65 9822 8555

esther.quek@gosugamers.net