Government gradually opens destinations to local tourists

MANILA, Philippines — The government is focusing on gradually opening its tourist destinations to local tourists first before allowing foreigners to enter the Philippines, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Saturday.

“Before international tourism, we will start at the domestic level. Let’s see [what happens] and and then little by little we can open for international tourists. So step by step,” Nograles said, speaking partly in Filipino, in a press briefing.

Nograles, who is also the co-chair of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, noted that so far Baguio and Boracay Island had been opened to domestic tourists — with health restrictions in place to prevent further transmission of COVID-19.

“Maybe you have heard of the opening of Boracay and Baguio to domestic tourism. This means we are gradually opening domestic tourism. We need to emphasize that it will be done gradually because LGUs need to be prepared.

According to previous reports, Baguio had 38 tourists from the Ilocos Region and Boracay had 35 tourists from various places since it opened on Oct. 1.

