Government to set up specimen booths to expand COVID-19 mass testing

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, spokesperson of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, said the government would set up sample collecting booths throughout the country to expand the mass testing of Filipinos for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases.

On Wednesday, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) said it partnered with the Department of Health to establish 132 specimen collecting booths to augment accredited COVID-19 laboratories.

“Improving our testing capabilities is one of government’s top priorities … To complement these efforts, the DOST has announced that it will set up sample collecting booths nationwide to facilitate government’s expanded testing efforts,” said Nograles.

As of Friday, there were 16 COVID-19 laboratories.

But the government cannot claim that it has already flattened the curve in the transmission of COVID-19 since the nationwide mass testing just started on April 14, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said on Friday .

“We are still on a steady climb [in terms of COVID-19 infection],” Lacson said.

