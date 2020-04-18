Governor appeals for urgent PCR test for stranded Negrenses

BACOLOD CITY — Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson has requested the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to help stranded Negrenses undergo Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The PCR tests, the governor said, are needed so that stranded Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) from Negros can return home.

ADVERTISEMENT

The repatriation of stranded Negrenses from Cebu to Negros Occidental this week was suspended since the OFWs still have to undergo PCR tests.

Zeaphard Gerhart Caelian, chief of the Provincial Disaster Management Program, said the Western Visayas Regional Inter Agency Task Force has passed Resolution No. 12 requiring all OFWs to undergo PCR tests before returning to Western Viayas.

FEATURED STORIES

On Saturday, at least 45 construction workers who were stranded in Iloilo and a family of nine from Boracay Island were able to return to Negros Occidental.

Upon arrival, they will be placed under a 14-day quarantine at the Mambukal Resort in Murcia town.

A total of 371 OFWs and Negrenses stranded in various parts of the country and who want to return to Negros Occidental have registered for repatriation at a website set up by the provincial government, Caelian said.

Of the number, 276 are stranded in the following places: Cebu – 75, Metro Manila – 171, Iloilo – 7, Pampanga – 10, Laguna – 9, Aklan -2, Capiz – 2, and Japan – 1.

He said 95 others did not indicate their location.

Caelian said they also received 349 emails from Negrenses who want to return to Negros Occidental.

The stranded Negrenses may send emails to [email protected] or go to the COVID-19 online dashboard to register online at https//itryo.net/covidNegros/stranded.php.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ