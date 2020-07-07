Gov’t allows more services in barbershops, salons under GCQ, MGCQ areas

MANILA, Philippines — Barbershops and salons are now allowed to offer more services other than haircuts in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ, Malacañang said Tuesday.

During an online briefing, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said barbershops and salons in GCQ areas are allowed to offer hair cutting and hair treatment services.

Roque added that the following services are allowed in areas under modified GCQ:

Hair cutting services

Hair treatment services

Nail care services

Basic facial care (make up, eyebrow threading, eyelash extension, facial massage)

Basic personal care services (waxing, threading, shaving, foot spa, hand spa)

“Ipatutupad ang mga ito sa ilalim ng mahigpit na protocol sa hand sanitation, face mask at face shield, gwantes at sterilized equipment,” Roque noted.

(These will be implemented under strict protocol of hand sanitation, [wearing of] face mask and face shield, gloves and [use of] sterilized equipment.)

Starting this Tuesday until July 15, Roque said the allowed operating capacity of barbershops and salons in GCQ areas is at 30 percent while areas under MGCQ is at 50 percent.

“Simula ng disi-sais ng Hulyo, ang operating capacity sa GCQ ay magiging 50 percent na po samantalang 75 percent na po ang capacity ng MGCQ. Ngunit kinakailangan pa rin po sundin ang physical distancing at prescribed minimum health protocols,” he went on.

(Starting July 16, the operating capacity of those in GCQ areas will become 50 percent while areas under MGCQ will be under 75 percent. It is still required to follow physical distancing and prescribed minimum health protocols.)

Upon placing some areas under GCQ in June, the government allowed barbershops and salons to reopen but limited their services to basic hair cuts.

