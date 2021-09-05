Govt borrowings up in July

The national government’s gross borrowings climbed to P337 billion in July, boosting the year-to-date tally to P2.27 trillion, data from the Bureau of Treasury showed.

The actual gross financing in the seventh month of 2021 was P337.14 billion, higher by 150 percent from P134.55 billion a year ago.

Domestic borrowings went up by 169 percent to P180.36 billion from P66.83 billion the previous year.

Fixed-rate bonds worth P208.86 billion were issued to assure local financing.

External borrowings on the other hand likewise grew by 131 percent from PP67.69 billion to P156.78 billion this year.

To raise foreign finance throughout the month, P10.6 billion in project loans were utilized.

The government’s overall borrowings in the first seven months amounted to P1.93 trillion.



Domestic borrowings to P1.82 trillion while external financing reached P441.73 trillion.

Based on the latest Department of Budget and Management’s Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing for fiscal year 2021, the national government has set a revised gross borrowing program of P3.07 trillion this year.

This is larger than the adjusted gross financing of P2.65 trillion in 2020.