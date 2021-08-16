Govt collects more than P20 billion thru fuel marking

The government has so far collected more than P270 billion in duties and taxes through its fuel-marking program, data from the Finance department showed.

Data released by the Finance department showed that the actual P275.38-billion tax take from Sept. 4, 2019 to Aug. 13, 2021 was equivalent to 28.22 billion liters of marked fuel products.

In a breakdown, P245.60 billion was collected by the Bureau of Customs from September 2019 to August 12 this year while P29.78 billion was generated by the Bureau of Internal Revenue from December 2019 to July 22.

Of the total marked fuel products, 61.18 percent was from diesel while 39 percent was gasoline.

By location, 73 percent of the marked fuel products came from Luzon; 21 percent from Mindanao; and 5 percent from the Visayas.

The program is projected to generate an additional P20 billion in government revenues.

The nationwide fuel testing and program enforcement on the retail side started on Feb. 3, 2020. Switzerland-based security ink company Sicpa SA and verification and certification firm SGS Philippines were hired to implement it.



After a three-month “flush-out period,” random field testing will be conducted by the Internal Revenue and Customs bureaus, Sicpa SA and SGS Philippines to determine the presence and/or dilution level of the fuel marker in petroleum products.

Fuels found unmarked or with marker levels below the prescribed dilution level would be subjected to confirmatory tests, and corresponding duties and taxes would be collected if required.