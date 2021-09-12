GOVT collects P11-billion duties from rice imports

The government already collected more than P11 billion in rice import duties in the first eight months of the year, according to the Department of Finance (DoF).

It said in a statement issued over the weekend that the Bureau of Customs (BoC) has already received P11.69 billion in customs from 1.74 million metric tons (MT) of rice imports from January to August of this year.

The new figure is already 17-percent higher than the P10 billion minimum amount set aside annually for the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) under Republic Act (RA) 11203 or the “Rice Tariffication Law,” the DoF highlighted.

“Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero said that revenues from rice imports during the Jan. 1 to Aug. 29, 2021 period came from shipments worth a combined amount of P35.07 billion,” the Finance department underscored.

Guerrero also reported that the BoC’s better valuation system increased the average value of rice imports by 4.1 percent to P20,188 per MT during this time period, up from P19,386 per MT the previous year.

The DoF said RCEF is used to fund programs that will improve palay (unmilled rice) growers’ competitiveness by providing them with easy access to fertilizer, farm machinery and equipment, high-yield seeds, and low-cost credit, as well as offering skills training programs on farm mechanization and modern farming techniques.

Annual tariff revenues from rice imports in excess of P10 billion will be earmarked by Congress – and included in the following year’s national budget – for financial assistance to palay farmers, agricultural land titling, an expanded rice crop insurance program, and crop diversification, it added.



