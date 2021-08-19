Govt coordinating with airline firms to evacuate Filipinos from Afghanistan

THE government is coordinating with airline companies to evacuate Filipinos trapped in Afghanistan, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Thursday.

DFA Assistant Secretary Eduardo Meñez made the remark when pressed for an update on the remaining Filipinos in Afghanistan.

“The embassy in Islamabad is in touch with all Filipinos who have contact details, and everyone is advised to remain ready to move when opportunities to leave arise,” Meñez said in a text message.

There are 132 Filipinos in Afghanistan as of 2020. The DFA raised Alert Level 4 in Afghanistan over security concerns after the country fell into the hands of Taliban revolutionary fighters.

Alert Level 4 necessitates the evacuation of Filipinos. The DFA was able to evacuate 35 Filipinos on Sunday and they returned home on Monday.

In a statement later, the DFA said some Filipinos have been able to leave “through the help of their employers.” On Wednesday, seven Filipinos were evacuated to Qatar, and another five to the United Kingdom.

“There are reports of other Filipinos who have left Kabul which our embassies are verifying. In all cases, the DFA will assist in their return,” it added.



The government “continues to work to repatriate remaining Filipinos in Afghanistan, exhausting all avenues to ensure their safety and eventual evacuation,” the Foreign Affairs department said.

It pointed out that on Wednesday, two attempts were made to evacuate Filipinos via New Delhi and Islamabad. “However, these were unsuccessful due to the cancellation of all commercial flights.”

“As experienced by the groups last night (August 18), access to and even within the airport is very difficult, and if able to check-in, there is still no assurance that a flight would be able to leave,” the DFA stressed.

The DFA said it “continues to exhaust all avenues to assure the safety of the remaining Filipinos in Afghanistan, even as the situation on the ground remains uncertain.”

Filipinos in Afghanistan who have not yet registered their intent to be repatriated are requested to do so immediately.

The Philippine Embassy in Islamabad in Pakistan “is working alongside other Philippine foreign service posts in the repatriation efforts, particularly in securing safe passage and other forms of coordination as needed to overcome challenges on the ground such as secure movement within Kabul, access to the airport, and the availability of flights.”

“The government is also coordinating flights back to the Philippines for all those who are able to independently leave Afghanistan via third countries,” the DFA said.