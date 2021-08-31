Govt debt hits fresh record high

THE government’s outstanding debt hit a fresh record high of P11.61 trillion at the end of July, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr), due to increased domestic and external liabilities.

BTr data showed that the total was up 4 percent, or P444.43 billion, from P11.16 trillion at the end of June.

The Treasury said, “Of the total debt stock, 30.1 percent was sourced externally while 69.9 percent were domestic borrowings.”

At end-July, domestic debt jumped by 2.3 percent to P8.11 trillion, picking up from P7.93 trillion in June, while external debt rose by 8.2 percent to P3.49 trillion.

A year ago, outstanding debt totaled P9.16 trillion, with P6.25 trillion in domestic debt and P2.90 trillion in external debt.