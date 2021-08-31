Govt debt hits new record of P11 trillion

The government’s outstanding debt hit a fresh record high of P11.61 trillion at the end of July, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr), due to increased domestic and external liabilities.

BTr data showed that the total was up 4 percent, or P444.43 billion, from P11.16 trillion at the end of June.

The Treasury said, “Of the total debt stock, 30.1 percent was sourced externally while 69.9 percent were domestic borrowings.”

At end-July, domestic debt jumped by 2.3 percent to P8.11 trillion, picking up from P7.93 trillion in June, while external debt rose by 8.2 percent to P3.49 trillion.

A year ago, outstanding debt totaled P9.16 trillion, with P6.25 trillion in domestic debt and P2.90 trillion in external debt.

The expansion in domestic debt was attributed to “heightened financing requirements,” the bureau underscored.

The surge in external commitments were blamed to the “net availment of foreign loans added P159.34 billion, including P146.17 billion from the issuance of USD (US dollar) global bonds.”



Meanwhile, the BTr also reported that the impact of both local and third-currency exchange rate movements against the US dollar added P100.66 billion and P3.39 billion, respectively, to the total.

The most recent figures were calculated using a foreign-exchange rate of P50.23 per dollar, which is lower than the P48.70 rate used at the end of June. A year ago, the exchange rate was P49.11 to $1.

Meanwhile, debt guaranteed by the government grew by 1.3 percent, or P5.70 billion, to P444.30 billion at end-July.

“The higher level of guaranteed debt was due to the impact of local- and third- currency exchange rate fluctuations against the US dollar amounting to P6.07 billion and P1.25 billion, respectively,” the Treasury added.

It further said that net repayments on both domestic and external guarantees were sufficient to offset P1.62 billion.

The government’s outstanding debt might exceed P11.73 trillion this year, based from the figures from the Department of Budget and Management, with P8.13 trillion in domestic commitments and P3.59 trillion in external debts.