Govt debt payments plunge in August

Lower amortization expenses reduced the national government's debt servicing in August compared to payments made a year earlier, according to figures released by the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

In August, debt payments totaled P75.08 billion, down 50.72 percent from P152.39 billion a year ago.

Interest payments increased 6.13 percent year-on-year to P23.93 billion, accounting for 31.87 percent of total servicing.

Domestic interest payments rose 8.67 percent to P21.30 billion in August 2020, up from P19.60 billion in August 2020, while external interest payments fell 10.74 percent to P2.63 billion, down from P2.94 billion a year before.

Amortization costs were P51.15 billion, plunging from P129.84 billion a year earlier by 60.60 percent. Domestic amortization decreased to P171 million, but external amortization expanded to P50.98 billion.

In the first eight months of this year, debt servicing hit $909.41 billion, with interest payments being P291.49 billion and amortization reaching P617.92 billion.

The national government has a debt service spending program of P1.28 trillion for 2021, according to the Department of Budget and Management's Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing. Amortization will cost P758.32 billion, with interest payments totaling P531.55 billion.

In 2020, the government settled obligations with creditors for P962.46 billion, picking up 14.2 percent from P842.44 billion the year before.

At the end of August, the state's outstanding debt amounted a new high of P11.64 trillion. External borrowing accounted for 29.4 percent of the entire debt stock, while domestic borrowing accounted for 70.6 percent.