Govt debt payments shrink in July

Lower interest payments and amortization expenditures reduced the national government’s debt servicing in July compared to payments made a year earlier, according to data issued by the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

Debt servicing was P60.53 billion in July, down 0.61 percent from P60.91 billion the previous year.

Interest payments fell 0.60 percent year-on-year, from P59.38 billion to P59.02 billion, accounting for 97.50 percent of total servicing.

Domestic interest payments increased by 7.24 percent to P36.87 billion in the month, up from P34.38 billion the month before, while external interest payments plunged by 11.39 percent to P22.14 billion, shrinking from P24.99 billion the year before.

Amortization costs were P1.51 billion, sliding from P1.52 billion in July 2020. Because no domestic amortization was documented during the month, the total was accounted for by foreign amortization.

Debt payments were $834.32 billion in the first seven months of this year, with interest payments totaling P267.55 billion and amortization reaching P566.76 billion.

The national government has a debt service spending program of P1.28 trillion for 2021, according to the Department of Budget and Management’s Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing. Amortization will cost P758.32 billion, with interest payments totaling P531.55 billion.



In 2020, the government settled obligations with creditors for P962.46 billion, picking up 14.2 percent from P842.44 billion the year before.

The government’s outstanding debt hit a fresh record high of P11.61 trillion at the end of July due to increased domestic and external liabilities.

BTr data showed that the total was up 4 percent, or P444.43 billion, from P11.16 trillion at the end of June.

The Treasury said, “Of the total debt stock, 30.1 percent was sourced externally while 69.9 percent were domestic borrowings.”

At end-July, domestic debt jumped by 2.3 percent to P8.11 trillion, picking up from P7.93 trillion in June, while external debt rose by 8.2 percent to P3.49 trillion.