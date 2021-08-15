Govt debt servicing grew in June

Data released by the Bureau of the Treasury showed that increased interest payments and amortization expenses expanded the national government’s debt servicing in June compared to payments made a year earlier.

In June, debt servicing was P150.19 billion, up 336.85 percent from the previous year’s P34.38 billion.

Interest payments grew 8.56 percent in June 2020, from P27.56 billion to P29.92 billion, representing for 19.92 percent of total servicing.

During the month, domestic interest payments climbed by 66.67 percent to P27.11 billion, picking up from P24.61 billion the previous month, while external interest payments decreased by 4.42 percent to P2.81 billion, rising from P2.94 billion the previous year.

Amortization costs were higher at P120.27 billion in June, soaring from P6.82 billion the previous month.

External amortization was P6.84 billion, surging 0.29 percent, while domestic amortization was P113.42 million.

Year to date, debt payments have improved by 41.47 percent, hitting P773.78 billion, an uptick from P547.33 billion in the same period last year.

The government resolved debts with creditors for P962.46 billion in 2020, an acceleration of 14.2 percent from P842.44 billion the previous year.

Due to growing internal and external liabilities, the national government’s outstanding commitments reached a new high of P11.16 trillion at the end of June, according to the Treasury bureau.

The total inched up by 0.9 percent, or P94.90 billion, from the end of May’s P11.07 trillion. Foreign creditors secured 28.9 percent of the total, while domestic creditors provided 71.1 percent.

In June, domestic debt jumped by 0.3 percent to P7.93 trillion, ballooning from P7.91 trillion in May, while external debt rose by 2.3 percent to P3.22 trillion.

According to the Department of Budget and Management’s Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing, the national government has a debt service spending program of P1.79 trillion for fiscal year 2021. Interest payments will amount P531 billion, with principal amortization costing P1.26 trillion.