Govt debt up anew in August, hits P11.6T

THE government's outstanding debt reached a new high of P11.64 trillion at the end of August, the Bureau of the Treasury reported on Thursday.

The latest figure was up 0.28 percent, or P32.05 billion, from P11.61 trillion a month earlier, Treasury data showed.

“Of the total debt stock, 29.4 percent was sourced externally while 70.6 percent were domestic borrowings,” the bureau noted.

The August result was attributed to net issuances of government securities.

Domestic commitments increased by 1.2 percent to P8.22 trillion, picking up from P8.11 trillion at the end of July, while external debt decreased by 2 percent to P3.42 trillion.

A year earlier, outstanding obligations totaled P9.61 trillion, with P6.71 trillion comprising domestic debt and P2.90 trillion accounting for external commitments.

Net repayment of foreign loans, meanwhile, was said to be behind the drop in external obligations. Both local and third-currency changes against the US dollar reduced the peso value of foreign commitments by P32.04 billion and P2.39 billion, respectively, the Treasury said.

The most recent figures were calculated using a P49.76:$1 foreign exchange rate, stronger than the P50.22 used for July. The exchange rate was P48.48 to $1 a year ago.

Government-guaranteed debt, meanwhile, fell by 2.7 percent, or P12.08 billion, to P432.21 billion at the end of August.

“Net repayments on both domestic and external guarantees amounted to P9.90 billion for the month. Moreover, the impact of local- and third- currency exchange rate fluctuations against the US dollar further reduced external guarantees by P1.85 billion and P0.34 billion, respectively,” the Treasury reported.

The government's outstanding debt could exceed P11.73 trillion this year, based on figures from the Department of Budget and Management, with P8.13 trillion in domestic commitments and P3.59 trillion in external debts.