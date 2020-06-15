Gov’t eyes setting up bicycle lanes all over Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — The government is eyeing to build bicycle lanes all over Metro Manila to improve mobility amid the public transport limitations due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In his 12th weekly report to Congress on the use of his emergency powers to address the health crisis, President Rodrigo Duterte said that a technical working group (TWG) had been created to prepare for the design and construction of bicycle lanes along EDSA and six other major thoroughfares in Metro Manila.

According to the Presiden, the TWG has started gathering data in preparation for the seven prioritized road sections along EDSA, Quezon Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue, Roxas Boulevard, R-10, C-5, and Marcos Highway.

Many Metro dwellers have opted to use bicycles due to the mobility restrictions and the limited public transport operation brought by the different community quarantine levels imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

