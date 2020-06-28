Gov’t forces clash with suspected NPA rebels in Sorsogon

LEGAZPI CITY – Government forces recovered a high-powered firearm and explosives after an encounter with suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Donsol, Sorsogon on Saturday.
Donsol police chief Major Jose Michael Aurelio reported that the 1st Police Mobile Force Company and 91st Division Reconnaissance Company of the Philippine Army, while on an operation, figured in a 30-minute skirmish with around 20 of the suspected rebels in Barangay De Vera at around 5:30 a.m.
Recovered were a M16A1 Rifle, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and a switch.
No casualties were reported on the government’s side. Puyrsuot operations against the suspected rebels have been launched.
