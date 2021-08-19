Govt funding mulled for Covid-19 booster vaccines in 2022 budget

THE government is considering allocating funds for the purchase of booster shots against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the 2022 national budget but will wait for a recommendation from health experts if there is a need for them, according to an official of the Department of Health (DoH).

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said the DOH was open to buying additional doses for possible booster shots but will wait for a “firm recommendation” from the department’s All-Experts Group (AEg) on Covid-19.

“Alam naman natin na they are waiting for one year for an effective booster…. as of now, hindi pa rin nirecommend yung booster doses but in 2022, we may consider boosters (We know that they are waiting for one year for an effective booster, but as of now, we cannot yet recommend the booster doses but may consider it in 2022),” Cabotaje told reporters in a media briefing on Thursday.

She also added that the AEG may give its final recommendation in “one to two months” based on international studies.

Cabotaje, also the National Vaccination Operations Center chairman, said that those being considered for booster shots include health care workers and immunocompromised individuals such as cancer patients and persons living with HIV as they are considered part of the high-risk population.

She adds that there is a “possibility” that Filipinos may have to get a Covid-19 vaccine every year either as a primary dose or as a booster for those who have been vaccinated.

“Down the line, pag-aaralan kung ano yung mga resulta ng datos natin (Down the line, we will study the results from the data),” Cabotaje said.



So far, the country has administered 29.1 million doses of vaccines, of which, 16.2 million have received their first doses and 12.9 million have been fully vaccinated.