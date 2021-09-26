Govt gives more subsidy in Aug

The national government gave state-run firms more subsidies in August than a year before, with the majority going to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., or PhilHealth.

According the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) data, 31 government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCC) received a total of P42.35 billion in funding for the month, up from only P4.98 billion in August 2020.

The subsidy given to PhilHealth accounts for 72 percent of the total. The said government agency is in charge of the country’s health insurance policy, particularly the Universal Health Care program, which aims to provide Filipino families with equitable access to high-quality, low-cost health care.

Prior to the release of the data, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd told the public that the national government will continue to assist the institution to preserve its financial viability.

“PhilHealth has a reserve fund of around P164.1 billion as of June of 2021 so the PhilHealth is still very viable on the cash flow basis,” he explained.

“But, again, let us point out that PhilHealth has in fact incurred a drop in contributions because of the problems with the Covid and there’s also experienced increase in expenditures but so far I believe they can handle the situation,” Dominguez added.

Meanwhile, the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) came in second with P6.01 billion, followed by the National Housing Authority (NHA) with P2.99 billion, the BTr data also showed.



Government subsidies totaled P136.71 billion in the first eight months of this year. PhilHealth received the largest subsidy of P76.06 billion during this time. With P25.60 billion, NIA came in second, followed by NHA with P11.77 billion.

In 2020, the government provided P230.41 billion in subsidies to 43 government-owned corporations, picking up 14.33 percent from P201.52 billion in 2019.

Subsidies are a type of expenditure made by the national government.