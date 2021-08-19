Govt loses P2.53B from lower pork, rice tariff rates

THE national government lost a total of P2.53 billion in revenue when it cut tariff rates on pork and rice imports in May, an official of the Department of Finance said on Thursday.

In an interview, Finance Undersecretary Antonette Tionko said Executive Order (EO) 134, which reduced tariffs for imported pork products, resulted in P2.52 billion revenue loss for the government.

Meanwhile, under Executive Order 135, the government incurred an P11.29-million revenue loss by temporarily lowering the most-favored nation tariff rate on rice imported from outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

The loss of government revenue, according to Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd, has slowed the rise in pork prices.

“It has really stopped the increase in prices by adding more supply. Now, we are looking at the health of the entire economy and the welfare of the people,” he said.

Dominguez said it was “worth losing some revenues so that people’s food costs are not increased. That’s really the justification of that.”

Dominguez went on to say that cutting the rice tariff for non-Asean countries is “common sense” policy, pointing out that the Philippines is one of the world’s largest rice purchasers.



“Why should we leave it ourselves to buy only from certain people? It’s just international trade; you use where it’s cheapest,” he said.