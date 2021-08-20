Govt moves to issue vaccination certificates to fully jabbed individuals

THE Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) on Friday moved for the creation of a sub-technical working group (TWG) that will focus on the issuance of vaccination certificates as part of government measures during the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“The IATF approved the constitution of a [sub-TWG] to design, deploy, support, and recommend relevant policies related to the national certificate for Covid-19 vaccinations, otherwise known as the ‘VaxCertPH,'” Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said.

VaxCertPH, a digital certificate, is given to individuals who have been fully inoculated against the virus. It consists of the person’s name, the date and location where the jab was administered, and the brand of the vaccine.

Roque said the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) will serve as the lead agency for the sub-TWG.

Among the members are the Department of Health (DoH), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of Tourism (DoT), Department of Transportation (DoTr), Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE), National Privacy Commission (NPC), and “other agencies which may be included by the DICT.”

The DICT on Thursday said it was eyeing to launch the VaxCertPH, which will be different from the Bureau of Quarantine’s “yellow card,” by September.

In a public briefing on Thursday, DICT Undersecretary for Digital Emmanuel “Manny” Caintic said that the system for VaxCertPH was ready, and has been integrated with the World Health Organization (WHO) countries but they want to finish training the local government units (LGU) first the launch.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Caintic said the LGUs were on their third week of training in preparation for any questions or guidance that the public may have or need once the system was in place.

The VaxCertPH is different from the BQ’s Yellow Card, the DICT said.

Speaking in Filipino, Caintic said that the VaxCertPH can be used in different countries and that they can be assured that these were issued by the country’s ministry of health.

Caintic said the DoH will handle the data, and the DICT will help protect it. The issuance of vaccine certificates will be private key encrypted, and the DoH remains to be the lone issuer of the certificates, he added.