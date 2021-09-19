Govt not likely to privatize PCIC

The government is not keen on privatizing the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. (PCIC) and will instead explore the involvement of the private sector in reinsurance, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said.

“Privatization of PCIC is not being considered to this time,” Dominguez told reporters in a Viber message on Sunday.

Finance Undersecretary Gil Beltran earlier said earlier that the Department of Finance (DoF) is supporting several bills that aim to convert PCIC into a reinsurer or privatize the firm.

The PCIC is the implementing agency of the government’s agricultural insurance program. It is mandated to provide insurance protection to farmers against losses arising from natural calamities, plant diseases and pest infestations of their palay (unmilled rice) and corn crops as well as other crops.

The PCIC also provides protection against damage to/loss of non-crop agricultural assets including but not limited to machineries, equipment, transport facilities and other related infrastructures due to peril/s insured against.

It was previously an attached agency of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

On September 14, 2021, President Rodrigo Duterte signed an executive order (EO) transferring the PCIC from the DA to the Finance department.



Dominguez said, however, that the DoF is looking at involving the private sector through tools such as reinsurance of agricultural risks.

“Reinsurance will most likely allow the expansion of coverage to more farmers and more crops and livestock,” said Dominguez.

“This will be determined by the reconstituted Board of Directors which now includes the president of GSIS (Government Service Insurance System) and a representative of the private insurance industry,” he added.

Under EO 148, the PCIC Board will be headed by the Finance secretary while the Agriculture secretary will serve as the vice-chairperson.

Other members of the board include the PCIC president, Land of the Philippines president, GSIS president and general manager, a representative from the private insurance industry to be nominated by the Finance secretary, and representative from the subsistence farmer’s sector preferably representing agrarian reform beneficiaries/cooperatives/associations who shall be selected and nominated by the different farmers’ organizations and/or cooperatives.