Gov’t offers P6-M reward to find people linked to missing ‘sabungeros’

MANILA, Philippines–The government is offering a P6-million reward to anyone who can point to the location of six individuals linked to several missing sabungeros or cockfighting aficionados, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Monday.

“Sa kasalukuyan ay ipinagpapatuloy natin ang malawakang paghahanap sa anim pang sangkot sa pagkakawala ng mga sabungero kung kaya’t inaalok natin ang P6-milyon na halaga ng pabuya para sa makapagtuturo at makapagsasabi kung saan nagtatago ang mga suspek,” Remulla said.

(We are continuously searching for the six individuals involved in the disappearance of the sabungeros that is why we are offering a P6-million reward to anyone who can provide information on the hiding place of the suspects.)

However, Remulla did not provide details about the suspects as well as the funding for the reward money.

Remulla continuously conducts dialogue with relatives of the missing sabungeros.

Late last year, the DOJ indicted six individuals involved in the disappearance of the sabungeros–they are the following–Julie Patidongan, Mark Carlo Zabala, Virgilio Bayog, Gleer Codilla, Roberto Matillano Jr., and Johnry Consolacion.

They were allegedly involved in the disappearance of James Baccay, Marlon Baccay, Claude Inonog, Mark Joseph Velasco, Rowel Gomez, and Rondel Cristorum.

