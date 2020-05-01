Govt OKs partial resumption of POGO operations

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) inter-agency task force has allowed Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) to partially operate.

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) Chairman Andrea Domingo confirmed this to INQUIRER.net

ADVERTISEMENT

“Very partially. Only 30 percent of the manpower will be allowed to report,” Domingo said in a phone interview.

The government earlier said it is considering evaluating the possibility of resuming POGO operations as revenues from the industry could augment the country’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

FEATURED STORIES

Pagcor suspended POGO operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The partial resumption of POGO operations comes amid widespread opposition from lawmakers as the industry has been linked to various crimes and tax issues.

GSG