Gov’t, private sector launch #PinasMunaTayo to revive economy

ON the 122nd celebration of Philippine Independence Day, government agencies and representatives from the private sector highlighted the bayanihan spirit as the means to free the country from the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With this in mind, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI), and Resorts World Manila (RWM), together with several government agencies including the Department of Tourism (DoT), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Department of Science and Technology (DoST) launched the online campaign “#PinasMunaTayo” on Friday.

#PinasMunaTayo advocates “bayanihan” – or unity and cooperation – among Filipinos to support local businesses first to stimulate the growth of domestic consumption.

Indeed, the pandemic couldn’t have come at a worse time, impeding the 6 percent economic growth that the country was enjoying in 2019. In the last three months, it has forced most businesses to stop operations—some even closing down permanently—leading unprecedented unemployment rates and ultimately, a swift economic downturn for the country.

“Before the pandemic, the Philippines was the second fastest growing economy in this part of the world, in Southeast Asia,” DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez noted during the online conference.

PCCI President Benedicto Yujuico meanwhile said that the Philippines actually had very good prospects of exceeding predicted growth rates this year until Covid-19 struck.

Unfortunately, he added, “[But right now] if we were patients in the hospital, our economy is in the emergency room, intubated but breathing and still fighting for life.”

Nevertheless the PCCI president said there is hope for the country to bounce back.

“By reviving the economy, [our goal is] to move our patient from the emergency room to a regular room. That is what we are trying to do [in restarting the economy]. If we can do that, people [will] have the confidence again, whether they are consumers or business owners, and then we [can] start the ball rolling towards reopening [the economy].”

Working on the premise that the country’s economic growth has historically been driven by consumption, the #PinasMunaTayo campaign, in line with the projects of participating government agencies, involves three major objectives. These are: “TriPinas” to revive the tourism sector by promoting domestic tourism and destinations; “ShoPinas” to push buying local in support of the retail sector; and “LasaPinas” to reinforce love for country with the experience of local food and hospitality.

Overall, the campaign encourages consumers to make conscious choices toward help boost the economy post-Covid-19.

Concrete plans

To further demonstrate how #PinasMunaTayo can help revive the economy, Kevin Tan, CEO of AGI – the multi-conglomerate of hotels, lifestyle malls and food and beverage companies in the Philippines – outlined what they will contribute to the movement.

“For the time being we want to start with the social media campaign to promote the advocacy and as restrictions start to ease, we want to use our physical and digital assets, our lifestyle malls, our different properties to be able to hold a sort of informal market place and gather Filipino products from all over the country into certain destinations so that they can be readily available to the public.”

Tan also said that they were looking into possibilities to deliver some of these products to people’s homes as some consumers are still afraid to go out and shop.

He further laid out plans with regard to their properties under the tourism sector.

“Quite frankly, I think the government has done a great job in trying to control the spread of the virus. If you notice, in areas outside Metro Manila, most of them have very low infection rates, almost none, so I really think it’s safer to travel within the Philippines rather than go abroad,” Tan shared.

To possibly entice local travellers, Tan said they were looking into partnering with airlines, which are also badly hit by the pandemic.

“I think this is a good opportunity to forge a partnership with some of the various airlines to really promote local travel when the restrictions ease. I really think it’s a great opportunity to be able to see the true beauty of the Philippines,” he finally said.

RWM President and CEO Kingson Sian, meanwhile, said it’s the little things that can help boost the economy through this new campaign, such as the use of local toiletries across their hotels.

Rounding up the online conference, a very hopeful DTI Secretary Lopez said, “We believe we can rise and get back on the fast growth rate, pwede pa tayong umabot ng 9 percent growth rate especially in 2021 pag nakaahon na tayo dito sa pandemyang ngayong 2020. At sa pamamagitan ng advocacy na ito, siguradong mapapadali ang ating pag ahon, pagbangon at pag asenso.”

[We can still achieve a nine-percent growth rate especially in 2021 if we rise above this pandemic. Through this advocacy, I am certain our economy will bounce back].