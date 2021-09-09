Govt procures 60M vaccines for children

VACCINE czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Thursday the government procured about 60 million doses for 12 million adolescents aged 12 to 17 and above.

During the House of Representatives’ economic affairs committee hearing on Thursday, Galvez said the government has anticipated the possible inclusion of children in the vaccination program.

“That’s why we procured more than enough for our 12 million adolescent and pediatric vaccinees. Ang inaantay na lang po natin talaga is ‘yung decision of the NITAG (National Immunization Technical Advisory Group) and also the DoH (Department of Health) on when we will proceed with the vaccination of children 12 to 17 and above,” Galvez said, who is concurrent chief implementer of the National Task Force Against Covid-19.

“We have procured more or less 60 million vaccines that can be used for children. Meaning, meron siyang EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) na (it already has EUA),” he added.

Galvez added that they are also waiting for another brand of vaccine that can be used for children aged 3 and above.

Aside from the government, Galvez also said private sectors can procure vaccines for children as long as the Health department approved it.

Meanwhile, DoH Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said children aged 12 to 17 will be included in the A3 priority group or persons with comorbidities, adding the DoH would release the final guidelines in the next 1 or 2 weeks.



“We have already discussed children immunization 12 to 17. We are just finalizing the prioritization and depending on the number of vaccines that will be available. And initially, they will be considered under A3, those with comorbidity. In the next 1 or 2 weeks, the DoH will come up with the final guidelines,” Cabotaje said.

As of September 5, the Health department reported 35.838 million doses have been administered in the country. About 20.805 million individuals have received their first dose while 15.033 million are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).