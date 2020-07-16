Govt raises P192B from RTB issuance

The government has generated an initial P192.70 billion from the launch of its latest retail treasury bonds (RTB) offer, according to the Bureau of the Treasury.

The amount was more than six times the P30-billion issue size announced by the Treasury last week. Total tenders for the bond reached P278.57 billion on the first day of the public offer period that ends on August 7.

Small investors can buy the five-year RTBs, priced at a coupon of 2.625 percent, in minimum denominations of P5,000.

To ensure the greater participation of individual investors, the bonds could be bought through online channels. These include the RTB Online Ordering Facility through the

Treasury website and settled through the electronic payment facilities of China Banking Corp., Development Bank of the Philippines, First Metro Securities and Brokerage Corp., and the Land Bank of the Philippines or Overseas Filipino Bank.

These can also be purchased through the Bonds.PH mobile application of the Union Bank of the Philippines by cashing in through the various payment options availble in it, including InstaPay or PESONet, GCash or PayMaya.

“Online ordering platform and mobile app will allow us to reach far and wide small investors in this environment of safe distancing and quarantines,” National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon told reporters on Thursday.

RTBs are generally considered low-risk for investors, allowing them to earn a fixed interest based on prevailing market rates and are paid quarterly over the term of the bond.

“We are taking advantage of low rates and provide secure investment outlets. (This is a) win-win proposition and demonstrates our solidarity against (the coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic,” de Leon said earlier.

The bond offer will be the seventh of its kind made during the Duterte administration. The first was in September 2016; the second and third in April and November 2017, respectively; the fourth in May 2018; the fifth in February 2019; and the sixth in January 2020.

At P30 billion, the offer size is similar to the last RTB sale, which ended up with the government selling more than eight times that amount or P250 billion. The three-year retail bonds were priced at a coupon of 4.375 percent.