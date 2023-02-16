Gov’t reinforces control measures against bird flu

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Thursday said it has reinforced several disease control measures to stop the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus in the country.

In a statement, the DA said the Bureau of Animal Industry has allotted P177.78 million for the government’s Avian Influenza Protection program that will implement mitigating measures before and during outbreaks of bird flu.

The agency said the fund, which is higher than the allocation in prior years, will also be used to respond to animal disease emergencies through early detection and reliable laboratory tests.

The BAI will maintain close coordination with local government units (LGUs) and stakeholders as well as conduct disease investigation efforts, monitor quarantine zones, and methodically conduct culling and disposal of diseased poultry animals at the earliest sign of detection.

In a statement, Asteria Vytiaco, DA-BAI Assistant Director, emphasized that the bureau has “intensified” control measures to avoid a spike in bird flu cases.

Vytiaco said that after DA-BAI confirmed that a layer poultry farm in Santa Maria, Bulacan had tested positive for HPAI Subtype H5N1 on January 31, it immediately began depopulating the area, implementing intensive surveillance in the 1-kilometer quarantine zone, and cleaning and disinfecting the facility.

“Ini-intensify natin ang ating control measures para huwag nang maranasan ’yong last year na talagang tumaas ang kaso natin ng February until March to April,” Vytiaco said.

(We are intensifying our control measures so that we do not experience last year when our cases really increased from February until March to April.)

She added that the Bulacan poultry farm was the first to be afflicted with avian flu this year, but that the situation has been resolved and contained.

Following the 1-kilometer radius monitoring from the infected farm, the surveillance radius will be increased to 7 kilometers to ensure that the area is HPAI-free.

“We really encourage self-reporting or early reporting para po ma-contain na agad natin ’yong sakit,” she said.

(We really encourage self-reporting or early reporting so that we can immediately contain the disease.)

Additionally, DA-BAI is in close collaboration with DA-Regional Field Offices (RFOs), and private sector stakeholders to ensure that the country’s poultry industry is protected.

“Sa mga farms po kasi, for AI talagang ang pinakamahalaga po is iyong biosecurity, para wag tayong tamaan especially may mga detections pa rin tayo ng AI. The Philippines is not yet AI free, so all farm owners should practice strict biosecurity measures,” Vytiaco further explained.

(In farms, for AI the most important thing is the biosecurity, so we don’t get hit especially if we still have AI detections. The Philippines is not yet AI free, so all farm owners should practice strict biosecurity measures.)

Moreover, Vitiaco advised farm owners and employees to follow routine cleaning and disinfection procedures, restrict farm visitors, and implement bird proofing techniques.

“Any sign po ng sakit or mortality, please, I encourage you na sana po report early sa ating authorities. Puwede sa barangay or municipal level. Basta makapag-report po tayo para maisagawa natin ang mabilisang disease investigation at ma-contain agad natin yung sakit,” she added.

(Any sign of illness or mortality, please, I encourage you to report early to our authorities. It can be done at the barangay or municipal level. We should report it as soon as possible so that we can conduct a quick disease investigation and contain the disease immediately.)

In an effort to stop the spread of HPAI virus, the DA has already issued memorandum orders temporarily banning the importation of domestic and wild birds as well as poultry products from nations where an AI virus outbreak has been proven.

The presence of migratory birds, which are typical at this time of year, has also been noted as a danger factor, as they have the potential to introduce a virus from afflicted nations to the local poultry population, Vytiaco stressed, in a statement.

The Philippines has failed to restore its position as an AI-free nation after the outbreak in February 2022. – Kimberly D. Albaño, INQUIRER.net intern

