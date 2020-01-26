Gov’t remains alert despite downgrade in Taal’s alert status

MANILA, Philippines — While it was pleased with the lowering of Taal’s status to Alert Level 3, Malacañang on Sunday said the government is still on alert while there is an impending danger to the public.

“Natutuwa tayo sapagkat ‘yung panganib ay bumababa (We are happy because the danger has decreased),” Palace spokesman Salvador Panelo said in an interview over Radyo Inquirer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hindi naman nagla-lie low ang gobyerno. Palagi tayong on our toes pagdating sa panganib na naririyan sa ating mga kababayan. Lagi tayong nakahanda. Kaya nga diba ‘yung posisyon na y’an wag bumalik sa lugar nila na tinitirhan at pinagttrabahuhan sapagkat may panganib pa,” he added.

(The government is not lying low. We are always on our toes when it comes to the danger our countrymen are facing. We are always ready. That’s why our position is to not let residents return to their homes and their work while there’s danger.)

FEATURED STORIES

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) earlier lowered Taal’s status to Alert Level 3 which implies “decreased tendency towards hazardous eruption.”

Phivolcs, however, noted it does not mean “unrest has ceased or that the threat of hazardous eruption has disappeared.”

Residents of Batangas towns except Agoncillo and Laurel who were displaced by Taal’s eruption were already given the choice to return to their homes.

Taal Volcano Island was also placed on “permanent lockdown” by the Batangas local government unit.

Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano. Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860. [email protected] Inquiries may be addressed and emailed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ