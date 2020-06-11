Gov’t reopens tourism in Boracay for Western Visayas folk on June 16

MANILA, Philippines — The government on Thursday resumed tourism on Boracay Island – but only for residents in Western Visayas starting June 16.

“Local government here… filed a resolution before the Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force today and The Task force approved the recommendation of the local government unit of reopening the Boracay Tourism effective on June 16 this year that will [apply] for tourist coming from Western Visayas,”

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, chairman of Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force, said in an online press conference on reopening of Boracay.

Cimatu mentioned that Boracay Island is open for the people from the provinces of Negros Occidental, Iloilo, Antique, Aklan, Capiz and Guimaras.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in the same press conference that there are already three operational hotels in Boracay.

Puyat also said they would require hotels to put up glass panels and hand sanitizers. Both employees and customers must use face masks and observe physical distancing inside the hotels.

Meanwhile, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Aklan has so far recorded zero cases of coronavirus cases.

“Ang Aklan matagal na nagkaroon ng zero cases. Under MGCQ, allowed na rin ang tourism,” Año, vice chair of government’s task force on coronavirus efforts, said during the online press briefing when asked about the decision of the government to reopen tourism in Boracay.

(Aklan province has since recorded zero cases. Under modified general community quarantine, tourism is also allowed.)

