Govt restrictions on devotees during Masses hit

THE Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) described as “preposterous” and “laughable” a government measure to limit the number of devotees who will be allowed to attend Mass to 5 and 10 in areas under modified and general enhanced community quarantine respectively.

“Where did they get these numbers? Why is it that they do not give the absolute numbers of persons who can enter a store, or work in the office, or in the factory? Do they say that only 10 persons should be in an office, or that 20 persons work in a factory, or that only 5 persons can enter a store at a time? This would be preposterous,” said the CBCP, through Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo, Manila Apostolic administrator.

“It is just another way of saying that you do not have religious activities,” Pabillo said in a Facebook post.

Pabillo also said that the “one-size-fits-all” directive was “laughable” if applied to big churches, citing the Baclaran Church or Manila Cathedral as examples.

Pabillo instead proposed a one to two-meter distance between individuals inside the Church to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as he slammed the government for failing to consult the religious sector before releasing the omnibus guidelines on quarantine restrictions on Saturday.

READ: Latest IATF quarantine guidelines

“This is a problem with the government. They make arbitrary decisions without proper consultation with the sectors involved. So they come out with unreasonable directives,” he said.

The prelate recently sent a proposal on social distancing guidelines for church activities to the Department of Health (DoH), which included Masses on weekdays to spread the number of attendees, hour-long gaps between Masses, foot baths at entrances, and prohibitions against touching and kissing images.

It will be recalled that Palace spokesman Harry Roque on Saturday said home religious services were allowed under the modified ECQ in Metro Manila, Laguna and other provinces in Central Luzon.

The Catholic Church had been largely compliant with restrictions imposed by the Interagency Task Force (IATF) on the Management of Infectious Diseases since the lockdown in mid-March, cancelling public Masses and Holy Week activities and switching to online platforms.