Govt ‘reviewing measures’ after leak on Roque outburst

TOP security agencies are reviewing government systems to prevent any further leakages of meetings after a video of Malacanang spokesman Harry Roque having a meltdown went viral, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said on Tuesday, describing the outburst as an “unfortunate event.”

The National Security Council and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency would review the so-called system the government has, as well as its “security measures” to avoid any leaking of information from internal meetings.

“We already discussed this yesterday (Monday) and we are reviewing the what we call security measures and at the same time, the National Security Council under Secretary [Hermogenes] Esperon [Jr.] will review the system on how to prevent this kind of leakage,” Año said in an interview over CNN Philippines.

Video clips of Roque went viral across social media showing him having an outburst– during a meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF)–on medical professionals who were suggesting that the government place Metro Manila under the more restrictive enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

This earned him wide criticisms from several health professionals and netizens across different social media channels, demanding him to apologize and step down from his position as President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman.

Roque apologized but several medical groups and professionals, and even netizens, have still called for his resignation. He also said he was eyeing to press charges against the person who leaked the video clip of him angrily shouting at Maricar Limpin, the president of the Philippine College of Physicians, who was in the IATF meeting.

Año said that Roque’s arguments can be considered “valid.” However, he would disagree with the manner delivered by his fellow government official.



“Even though we are in the government, that doesn’t give you the privilege to shout at another person…we are all equally citizens of this country so there should be respect given to one another,” Año pointed out.

“But as for his (Roque) argument, there was nothing wrong with that,” he added.

Roque berated Limpin, who was opposing the government’s shift to the so-called granular lockdowns. The presidential spokesman was particularly angry while insisting that the government was only employing the “entire government approach” while considering economic consequences.

While Año agrees with the arguments raised by Roque, albeit in an enraged manner, the Cabinet official said the discussions should be kept at a cool pace.

“We should remain cool. We should be open to all ideas and then express them in a professional manner,” Año stressed.

He added that he was in another meeting when the incident transpired involving Roque, noting he returned to the meeting after the outburst.

Even after Roque apologized, Año said he personally wants to express his apologies to the medical industry.

“For me, personally, I want to apologize to the health sector. That is an unfortunate event that should not have happened,” Año said.