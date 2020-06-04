Govt revises MGCQ guidelines, bans high risk persons from going out of homes

NOT everyone will be allowed to go out of their homes in areas under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), Malacañang announced on Thursday, after the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for Emerging Infectious Diseases revised its guidelines for the movement of persons.

In a virtual press briefing, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the IATF issued a new resolution stating that the movement of all persons would be limited to accessing essential goods and services and for work in offices allowed to operate under MGCQ.

Roque said persons below 21 years old, above 60 years, those with health risks, and pregnant women are also required “to remain in their residences at all times.”

“Tungkol sa galaw ng tao sa MGCQ kung saan nakasaad sa dating guidelines na pinapayagan ang lahat na lumabas sa kanilang bahay, nagkaroon ng pag-amenda dito. At ngayon sa resolution No. 43, mananatili hindi po dapat lumabas ang mga bata, 21 years old and below at ating mga seniors 60 years old and above subject doon sa exceptions na kung kinakailangan for necessities para magtrabaho (On the movement of people in MGCQ where the previous guidelines allowed all to leave their homes, there has been an amendment. In Resolution No. 43, people 21 years old and below and seniors 60 years old and above will not be allowed to leave their houses subject to the exceptions for necessities and for work),” Roque said.

The latest restricted movement of people in MGCQ came after the country’s cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) soared to 19,748, including 4,153 recoveries and 974 deaths as of June 3.

Except for Metro Manila, Pangasinan province, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Central Visayas, Davao City, and Zamboanga City, which are under general community quarantine (GCQ), all areas in the country have been placed under MGCQ beginning June 1.

Apart from the movement of people, the IATF made several amendments to the guidelines concerning hotel operations, outdoor sports and class opening in MGCQ areas.

In MGCQ places, accredited hotel and other accommodation establishments located may also operate upon issuance of certificate of authority by the Department of Tourism (DoT).

“For this purpose, the DoT and DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) shall work with LGUs (local government units) to ensure compliance of accommodation establishments,” the IATF resolution read.

The accommodation establishments include tourist inns, motels, pension houses, private homes used for homestay, ecolodges, serviced apartments, condominiums and bed and breakfast facilities.

Dine-in restaurants, fast food and food retail establishments, including those in supermarkets, grocery stores and food preparation establishments are also allowed to operate at a maximum of 50 percent seating capacity under MGCQ.

Limited face-to-face or in-person classes may be conducted in higher education institutions provided there is strict compliance with health standards, consultation with local government units, and compliance with guidelines set by the Commission on Higher Education.

The IATF also included range shooting in the list of outdoor sports allowed in both GCQ and MGCQ areas subject to health protocols.

On intrazonal movement, IATF ruled that movement of persons for any purpose across areas placed under MGCQ and areas where no community quarantine is in place shall be permitted.

“But insofar as tourism travel is concerned, the same may still be subject to regulations of the LGU concerned or in the case of Boracay Island, the Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force,” the resolution read.