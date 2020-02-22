Gov’t sends home 30 Filipino repatriates as quarantine period ends

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) sent off 30 Filipinos, who were earlier evacuated from Wuhan City in China due to COVID-19, as the 14-day mandatory quarantine for the repatriates ends on Saturday.
In a statement from DOH, the ceremony held for Filipinos repatriated from virus-hit city in Hubei province of China also included the 19 government officers–five DOH medical team members, five DFA response members, six plane crew and three ground personnel–who helped in the evacuation.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said all 49 individuals who were subjected for mandatory quarantine in Athlete’s Village in New Clark City are asymptomatic.
“We are glad that all our repatriates from China are well and did not exhibit any signs of the COVID-19. Through everyone’s cooperation, we have zero infections and zero mortalities,” Duque said.
The Filipino repatriates gained certifications of quarantine completion from DOH and were given financial aid by the DFA, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and Department of Social Welfare and Development.
Edited by JPV
