Govt should apply ‘emergency powers’ to food supply crisis

A STRANGE controversy appeared last week after a statement attributed to the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) calling on Philippine poultry producers to reduce their output to “make room for more imports” was made public. The statement was quickly disavowed by the BAI and the Department of Agriculture (DA), but not before a number of agriculture groups reacted angrily to it, and went further to demand that the DA prohibit all imports of meat at least through the end of the year in order to support local producers who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Farmers harvest rice in Baliuag, Bulacan. PHOTO BY RENE DILAN

That curious incident highlighted a worrisome problem that has plagued the country since the imposition of enhanced community quarantines (ECQ) in mid-March, and which does not seem to have improved with the lifting of epidemic control restrictions: the country’s food supply chain has been severely compromised, causing serious harm to the agricultural sector and raising the possibility of actual food shortages sometime in the near future.

Many have suspected all along that there are significant bottlenecks along the path from farm to consumer, based on occasional shortages of particular food products in stores and markets, as well as widely shared social media posts showing farmers discarding products they are unable to sell.

Information shared by the BAI on Monday simply confirmed that. The agency noted that imports of poultry — primarily mechanically deboned meat, which isn’t produced in the Philippines and is used in processed food manufacturing — have declined by about a fourth over the first five months of the year, and that the surplus of poultry in this country has grown to the extent that suppliers have resorted to the risky step of storing it in refrigerated vans and containers.

Agriculture Secretary Dr. William Dar has repeatedly acknowledged the problem of constricted food supply chains during the coronavirus emergency, and his department has been working to develop ways by which farmers can get their products to the market as quickly as possible. One such initiative recently deployed is the online marketplace dubbed “e-Kadiwa,” which allows farmers to connect directly to wholesale buyers. The DA is also working hard to develop other supply chain infrastructure, such as cold storage facilities, to help improve the movement of agricultural goods.

The DA, however, as large and capable as it is, should not be solely responsible for ensuring adequate food supplies and a smooth flow of agricultural goods from producers to consumers. Food security and the health of the agricultural sector are critical to the overall economy, especially now when the country is facing the daunting task of recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

A popular idea in planning for the current administration over the past couple of years is the “whole of government” approach, wherein the potential contributions and impacts of every government agency on a particular initiative are assessed and coordinated. Given the importance of the farm-to-market pathway to the entire economy, that sort of approach should be employed now while Republic Act 11469 — the “Bayanihan to Heal As One Act” — is still in force and providing the government with “emergency powers” to implement policies and projects more quickly.

Focusing on a simple question, “How can farm and fishery products be moved to markets faster?” can help jump-start several sectors of the economy, beyond its obvious benefits to farmers and fishermen who have seen their incomes severely attenuated by the ECQ conditions. The construction, transportation, food processing and retail sectors can all be given the opportunity to increase their activity, create jobs and raise incomes, particularly in provincial areas where the economic boost is badly needed. Policy, planning and regulatory responsibilities for these sectors involve different agencies, so coordination is needed to prevent them from working at cross-purposes, which seems to be at least partly responsible for some of the difficulties experienced up to this point. Likewise, any coordinated effort must include inputs from primary stakeholders — producers, logistics providers, manufacturers, retailers and consumers — to ensure that actual needs are being addressed.