Trending Now

Gov’t studying how to distribute face masks to Filipinos in HK, Macau

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

Gov’t studying how to distribute face masks to Filipinos in HK, Macau

People lining up to buy face masks in Hong Kong

People queue to buy face masks from a shop in Hong Kong on Feb. 1, 2020, as a preventative measure following a virus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. – China faced deepening isolation over its coronavirus epidemic on February 1 as the death toll soared to 259, with the United States leading a growing list of nations to impose extraordinary Chinese travel bans. (Photo by PHILIP FONG / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — The government is looking into the possibility of providing cheap face masks for Filipinos in Hong Kong and Macau as the novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease outbreak reached other countries.

“We will send face masks to Hong Kong and Macau,” Sen. Richard Gordon, speaking in Filipino, said in an interview with AM radio station DWIZ. “I have already written to the Chinese Red Cross.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Gordon, the government could send 300,000 face masks daily.

“How will we distribute that? We are still studying that,” he said.

FEATURED STORIES

Gordon added that he had already consulted Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on the matter.

He said the government was also eyeing to provide face masks for frontliners in the Philippines including Customs and Immigration agents, who are implementing safety measures to stop the spread of the virus.

“All those who are working at airports should be wearing masks,” he said.

Recent reports showed that more than 9,800 people were infected by the virus, which originated in Wuhan City in China. As of this posting, China has already 9,692 confirmed cases in its mainland, while 12 cases were confirmed in Hong Kong and five in Macau.

In the Philippines, a 38-year-old Chinese tourist, who traveled to Cebu City and Dumaguete City, tested positive for the virus. She is currently under treatment at San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

/atm

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top