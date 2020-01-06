Gov’t to consider forced repatriation of OFWs if US-Iran tension escalates

MANILA, Philippines—The government will consider forced repatriation of Filipinos in the Middle East if the tension between the United States and Iran blows up into war, Malacañang said Monday.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines to prepare its assets for the possible repatriation of Filipino workers in the Middle East after the US launched an airstrike that killed Iran’s top general, Qasem Soleimani, in Iraq.

“Ang sinabi ni Presidente i-ready niyo lahat ‘yan kapag nag-escalate ‘yan e kailangan ipull out natin ang ating mga kababayan,” Panelo said in a Palace briefing.

(The President ordered them to prepare their assets because once the tension there turn escalates we will pull out our countrymen.)