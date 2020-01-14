Gov’t to declare Taal Volcano Island a ‘no man’s land’

BATANGAS CITY, Philippines—The government will declare the Taal Volcano Island a “no man’s land” following its eruption that affects thousands of residents around its vicinity.

At a situation briefing on the Taal Volcano eruption on Tuesday evening in this city, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana revealed that President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation to bar people from living on the island.

“You (Duterte) have approved a recommendation a while ago, I believe that we should, I strongly believe, recommend that we strictly implement the suggestion or the recommendation that Taal Island will be declared no man’s land,” Lorenzana said.

“Pagka babalik yung tao dun,(When people return there and) if there will be another explosion or violent, I think all people will perish on the island,” he added.

Taal volcano is currently on Alert Level 4 for the third day now, which means that a violent eruption coming soon may happen within hours or days.