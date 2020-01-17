Gov’t to employ 6,000 displaced by Taal

The government will hire 6,000 trainees in Batangas as part of efforts to provide temporary employment to people affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano, the labor department said on Thursday.

A total of P72.6 million has been allocated for the hiring program, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said in a statement.

Affected towns

He said 600 interns each will be provided in the affected towns of Lemery, Mataas na Kahoy, Agoncillo, Laurel, Talisay, Taal, San Nicolas, Balite, San Jose and Sta. Te­resita.

The interns will be engaged for a period of 30 days and will receive a salary of P12,050, which is equivalent to the prevailing minimum wage in the region.

Insurance coverage

The interns shall also be entitled to insurance coverage under the Government Service Insurance System.

Bello said the program aimed to provide temporary employment to the affected residents and help the local government units in the rehabilitation efforts.

The department’s government internship program is open to beneficiaries who are 18 years old and above who must have no work experience or with intermittent work experience, and are at least graduates of high school/senior high school or its equivalent level under the Alternative Learning System, or graduates of a technical-vocational course.

Donations

Bello visited Batangas on Tuesday and handed over donations such as rice, water, canned goods, noodles, biscuits and N95 face masks from the private sector during the situation briefing at the provincial sports complex.

Batangas has been placed under a state of calamity following the eruption of Taal Volcano on Sunday. Thousands of residents have been evacuated.

