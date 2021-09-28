Govt to ‘exercise all legal remedies’ if face shields proven tampered

THE government will exercise all legal remedies if the face shields it procured from controversial firm Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. are proven tampered, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. made the statement after a Pharmally executive and warehouse worker admitted in a Senate hearing that they altered the production date of the face shield, which they sold to the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management, on behalf of Department of Health (DoH), from 2020 to 2021.

In a virtual press briefing, Roque said that if tampering was proven true based on signed documents, it could be charged as falsification.

During a televised meeting with Duterte on Monday, Duque said he ordered the DoH’s Procurement and Supply Chain Office to re-inspect the face shields, which Pharmally official Krizle Grace Mago alleged were tampered, during the Senate hearing on September 24.

During the address, Duterte asked Duque if face shields have an expiration date.

“Paano ito mag-expire? Unless abusuhin mo, itapon-tapon mo. Pero kung isuot mo lang at ilagay mo nang magandang pagkalagay, paanong mag-expire yan? Mag-expire ‘yan dahil sa scratches, dahil sa hindi pag-alaga (How will it expire? Unless you abuse it or throw it around. But if you just wear and store it properly, how will it expire? It will expire due to scratches, because of neglect),” the President said.

Duque said that the foam on top of medical-grade face shields procured by the government can last up to 36 months.



He demonstrated how the foam is placed against the eyebrows when wearing the face shield, adding that the foam’s garter easily gets brittle.

“Hindi sila basta-basta pwedeng tumanggap ng mga supplies na hindi ito sinusuring maigi in terms of quality, quantity, and in accordance with the technical specifications (They cannot simply accept supplies that have not been thoroughly evaluated in terms of quality, quantity, and in accordance with the technical specifications),” Duque assured the President.

“Iyan ang iniutos ng DoH na dapat sundin ng (That’s what the DoH ordered to be followed by the) supplier, otherwise, hindi ito tatanggapin ng DoH (it will not be accepted by the DoH),” he added.

The government awarded Pharmally with pandemic response contracts worth nearly P8.68 billion in 2020, or when the Covid-19 first emerged in the Philippines.

The Senate blue ribbon committee, chaired by Sen. Richard Gordon, has been investigating the alleged purchase of allegedly overpriced supplies for the treatment and prevention of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) from Pharmally.

Administration critics have linked Duterte to Pharmally via Davao City businessman Michael Yang’s supposed involvement with the local company. Yang is the President’s former economic adviser.

The Senate will resume on Thursday its investigation into the government’s alleged anomalous purchase of medical supplies for its Covid-19 pandemic response.