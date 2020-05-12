Govt to hire contact tracers, restart Build Build Build to reboot PH economy

THE Philippines will “restart and accelerate” its “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program and hire contact tracers “en masse” to reboot the economy from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, the country’s Finance chief said on Tuesday.

In a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte and other Cabinet officials aired over state-run PTV4 on Tuesday morning, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said the government needed to “do many things to revive the economy.”

“After we are confident that we are in control of the death rate and infections, we should restart and accelerate the Build Build Build program subject to minimum health standards,” Dominguez said.

“The infrastructure remains to be the best driver of economic growth because it has the best multiplier effects in terms of employment and shared prosperity,” he added.

The Finance chief revealed that some 1.2 million to 1.5 million jobs were “temporarily lost” due to the global health crisis.

“We should also hire contact tracers en masse to boost our efforts to stop transmission and defeat Covid-19 while providing jobs,” Dominguez said .

“If we hire these guys to do contact tracing, which we are having a very hard time right? Doing the contact tracing. I think we can provide good jobs to people,” he added.

Dominguez also pushed for the passage of the CITIRA, or package two of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program, which Duterte has certified as urgent in March.

The CITIRA seeks to rationalize tax incentives granted to industries. It will also gradually lower the corporate income tax from 30 percent to 20 percent over the next 10 years.

It has been approved by the House of Representatives and is awaiting approval in the Senate.

“The bill has been with the Senate for a few months. We would like to ask for your support so that Congress can pass this before June 3,” Dominguez said.

The government should likewise stimulate consumer demand by promoting the manufacturing of products that have strong and inelastic demand, such as those as food production, according to Dominguez.

“Inelastic demand means you must buy it regardless of what your income is or what the price of the good is and that is food, number one. You have to eat food. So we must push food production and food logistics,” he said.

“The Duterte administration’s economic team and legislators are finalizing an economic recovery program that will help us combat the pandemic,” he added.

Last week, the Philippines reported a 0.2-percent shrinkage in first quarter gross domestic product, the first contraction since 1998.

The two succeeding quarters are expected to show contractions as the full effect of the lockdown is reflected.

Filipinos in Metro Manila and other provinces were confined to their homes until May 15 after Duterte placed the areas under an enhanced community quarantine to arrest the spread of Covid-19.

Most works in companies and offices were also suspended during the implementation of enhanced community quarantine.

The Philippines has recorded 11,086 Covid-19 infections, with 726 deaths and 1,999 recoveries.