Gov’t to increase jab allocations for other regions

The government will allot more vaccines in other regions with high cases of Covid-19, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. said on Sunday.

“We are working on increasing our vaccine allocations for other regions to help them keep up with the fast-paced vaccination in NCR (National Capital Region),” Galvez said.

The distribution of more vaccines will help ensure that all local governments would “continue to raise their vaccination output and protect more lives,” he added.

Galvez reported that 43.33 percent of the population in Metro Manila had been fully inoculated, equivalent to 4.16 million people.

“Sinisiguro natin na bagamat nakatutok tayo sa mga lugar na matataas ang mga kaso at may presence ng Delta variant, hindi mapag-iiwanan ang ibang mga probinsya, lalong-lalo na ang mga kababayan natin na naninirahan sa mga isla at iba pang malalayong lugar (While we are prioritizing areas with higher infections and those with the presence of the Delta variant, we assure you that we will not leave out other provinces, especially our countrymen in far-flung areas),” he said.