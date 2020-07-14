Gov’t to open 550-bed quarantine facility in Nueva Ecija

MANILA, Philippines — The government is set to open a 550-bed capacity quarantine facility in Nueva Ecija, Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Francisco Duque III announced Tuesday.

In a press conference, Duque said the quarantine facility located in Fort Magsaysay will cater mostly to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Meron po tayong inihahanda at malapit na po gamitin ito within the week, yun pong Fort Magsaysay, 550-bed capacity na quarantine facility at dito po ay karamihan ilalagay natin yung mga positibo na OFWs,” Duque said.

(We are preparing something which will be used within the week, the 550-bed capacity quarantine facility in Fort Magsaysay where we can place our OFWs who tested positive for the virus.)

“Kung may matitira, ilalagay din po natin yung ibang mild na kaso, suspects and probable cases pero imamanage po ito,” he added.

(If there will be more space, we can also place the mild cases, suspects and probable cases but this must be managed.)

Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar earlier said the government is targeting to build 50 more quarantine facilities nationwide in the next three weeks.

As of Monday, the Philippines recorded 57,006 COVID-19 cases nationwide with 1,599 fatalities and 20,371 recoveries.

