Govt to vaccinate 90% of population against Covid-19 before 2022 polls

THE government expects 90 percent of the country’s population to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) by February next year in preparation for the 2022 national elections, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Wednesday.

In a pre-recorded meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte, Galvez said the government had started preparing for what he called phase two of the country’s vaccine procurement, which takes into consideration the 2022 national polls.

“Pinaplano na rin po natin ‘yung ano pagdating po ng eleksyon na kailangan by February, matapos na po tayo lahat-lahat or at least 90 percent (We are also planning for the upcoming elections, and we need to finish vaccinating by February or at least 90 percent of the population),” he said.

Galvez said the government continues to negotiate for more Covid-19 vaccines, with current talks with four companies involving an additional 90 million vaccines.

He said that booster shots are also included in the government’s procurement.

“At the same time, before the elections, at least ‘yung mga dapat mag-boosters, makapag-boosters na rin po (those who need booster shots would be able to have booster shots),” Galvez said.

“So iyong programming po namin, Mr. President, before election dapat protektado na po lahat ang mga Pilipino (our programming is that, before the elections, all Filipinos should be protected),” he added.



Galvez noted that the country’s vaccine supply had started to stabilize and the demand for it was being met.

He said that the Philippines currently has a stock of 23.75 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, which could sustain vaccinations for a month and a half.

“We have enough supply with the 23.75 million in stock and more than 20 million more coming until the first week of October,” Galvez said.