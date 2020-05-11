Govt underspends in Q1

THE national government underspent in the first three months of the year despite the higher budget deficit in March, data released by the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) showed on Monday.

The fiscal gap of P59.5 billion in March was wider than the P37.6-billion shortfall in February and P58.4 billion a year ago.

“The higher fiscal gap is due to the larger nominal increase in government spending compared to revenue growth,” the Treasury bureau explained in a statement.

Government revenues expanded by 19.58 percent to P273.7 billion in March this year from 2019’s P228.9 billion, while expenditures accelerated by 15.97 percent to P333.2 billion from P287.3 billion during the same month in 2019.

In the first quarter, revenues reached P775.2 billion, surpassing the P660.1-billion program by 17.43 percent, and up 12.72 percent from P687.7 billion a year ago.

Meanwhile, January-to-March state spending grew by 9.16 percent to P849 billion from a year earlier but missed the P993-billion spending goal for the period.

This resulted in a P74 billion fiscal gap in the first quarter, well below the P332.9-billion cap and lower than January to March 2019’s P90.2 billion.