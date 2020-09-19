Govt urged: Act on EU call

THE Philippine government on Saturday was urged to address the European Parliament’s concerns about the alleged abuses and the “deteriorating” human rights situation in the country amid warnings that ignoring these could lead to further job losses and the temporary suspension of the grant of trade preferences to the Philippines.

The Associated Labor Unions (ALU) asked the government to “take the right action and take more steps in addressing the issues raised by a resolution that was passed by the European Parliament on Sept. 16, 2020.”

“We have workers and their families behind every product being sold in the EU (European Union) market. If the Philippine government fails to make the right response to the resolution we will lose the market, which [will] result in more unemployment and loss of business opportunities, “ said ALU Vice President Gerard Seno.

The group said the Philippines has been enjoying since Dec. 25, 2014 a zero tariff on 6,274 products to the EU market to help the country develop provided it improves its human and labor rights records, environmental protection and good governance standards.

Some of these products include pineapples, mangoes, tuna, vegetables, nuts, coffee, cacao and garments, footwear, pearls, precious metals and select furniture.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said the EU’s granting in 2014 of the Generalized Scheme Preference (GSP)+ tariff-free export to the Philippines has increased exports to the EU by 35 percent and created 200,000 more jobs.

“If the revocation of the GSP+ privilege is completed, we will lose these jobs,” the group warned.

GSP+ is a special incentive arrangement for sustainable development and good governance. It slashes tariffs to 0 percent for vulnerable low and lower-middle income countries that implement 27 international conventions related to human rights, labor rights, protection of the environment and good governance.

‘Braggadocio’ can’t hide rights abuses

For Albay First District Rep. Edcel Lagman, “neither braggadocio nor self-serving claims of sovereign independence can hide the dismal human rights record of the Duterte administration.”

Lagman slammed Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr.’s dare for the EU to withdraw trade preferences “when the Philippines is fully aware that to enjoy the benefits it has to be compliant with certain conditions like protection of human rights.

“It is also a patent evasion of an independent international inquiry to assert that ‘domestic institutions’ like the courts, the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) are in place to ‘promote accountability’ when the crucial issue is the escalating incidence of human rights transgressions,” he said.

Lagman, a human rights lawyer, said official police records confirm 5,526 extrajudicial killings (EJKs) in 2019 even as up to 30,000 deaths related to the drug war had been monitored by local and international human rights organizations.

The lawmaker said EJKs continued to be perpetrated during the coronavirus pandemic and human rights defenders continue to be persecuted with the latest killings of peace consultant Randal Echanis and activist Zara Alvarez.

Lagman said “human rights violations are global concerns which transcend sovereign boundaries justifying the call of lawmakers from the European Parliament for the United Nations to lead ‘an independent investigation into widespread killings in the Philippines related to President [Rodrigo] Duterte’s war on drugs.’”

“It is self-serving to bar an independent United Nations investigation, through the UN Human Rights Council, on the country’s worsening state of human rights on the pretext of sovereign immunity when the Philippines is a state party to many human rights conventions obligating signatories to promote and protect human rights,” he said.

Lagman cited that among these treaties are the Convention Against Torture and other Cruel Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, the International Convention on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the Second Optional Protocol to the ICCPR.

Lagman added that “the CHR has no prosecutory powers, while the DoJ is a virtual adjunct of the Presidency even as the courts have failed to resolve pending human rights cases, except for a very few.”

‘Expected consequence’

Detained Sen. Leila de Lima said the European Parliament resolution was an “expected consequence” of the Duterte administration’s refusal “to heed earlier calls for the President to end the summary executions conducted by Philippine state agents in the ongoing war against the ‘poor’.’’

De Lima, a staunch Duterte critic, said, “What Europe is saying is that countries who respect human rights will be given preferential treatment in trade, as opposed to those who do not. Europe therefore has no obligation to maintain trade preferences once a trade partner country starts to treat human rights with disdain and contempt, like what the Philippines under [President Rodrigo] Duterte is doing.”

De Lima said Duterte “has long ignored the EU’s concerns on his conduct of summary executions at his own peril. The International Criminal Court will soon follow suit with its arrest warrant on Duterte.”

‘Misguided, misinformed’

Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, however, said the European Parliament’s resolution was a “misguided and misinformed infringement on Philippine sovereignty and interference on its domestic issues.”

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Cayetano took exception to the “outright interference of the European Parliament in the purely domestic matters of the Philippines by dictating on the government ‘to renew the broadcast license’ of ABS-CBN and to ‘drop’ the cyberlibel charges against Maria Ressa.”

“Our ostensible friends in Europe further raised human rights issues against the Philippines and sought to impose their purported values against alleged extrajudicial killings in the country,” said Cayetano, Duterte’s running mate in the 2016 national election.

Cayetano took a swipe at the EU’s failure to discuss the matter with the Philippine government for clarification before coming up with the resolution.

Cayetano maintained that “the Philippines has always valued and upheld its long tradition of press freedom, deeply conscious that having a plurality of voices, including critical ones, is an essential requirement for the continued functioning of its cherished democracy. Press freedom and the right to free expression are protected by no less than the Philippine Constitution, consistent with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.”

