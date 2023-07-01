Gov’t working to upgrade public transportation system — Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Saturday assured the public that his administration is working hard to improve the country’s public transportation system.

“I assure my fellow Filipinos that your government is working hard to improve the country’s transportation systems, operations, and management for the benefit of present and future generations,” said Marcos during the ceremonial signing of the loan agreement between the government and Asian Development Bank for the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP) in Davao City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcos, after witnessing the ceremonial signing, stated that the modernized bus network will cover 672 kilometers with 29 routes that connect key areas in Davao City to Panabo City, Davao Del Norte.

The President added that the project may be operational by 2024 and it is expected to serve around 800,000 passengers daily.

FEATURED STORIES

Apart from witnessing this ceremonial signing, Marcos also joined the unveiling and inauguration of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road’s Segment A on Saturday, in time for 56th Founding Anniversary of the Province of Davao Del Sur.

The DPTMP seeks to “modernize” and improve public transport operations in Davao.

The project will overhaul “outdated services” and improve a city-wide bus-based public transport operating system.

RELATED STORIES:

gsg

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>