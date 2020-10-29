Grab and Marriott International ink wide-ranging agreement to give customers access to enhanced hospitality experiences

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Grab, Southeast Asia’s leading super app and Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), today announced a wide-ranging strategic partnership that will see both companies integrating their offerings to bring the premium hospitality experience into the hands of millions of consumers in Southeast Asia. This is Marriott International’s first extensive integration with a super app platform in Southeast Asia, and Grab’s most comprehensive agreement with a hospitality group to date.

Under the terms of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Marriott International will integrate into Grab’s platform in phases across food delivery, payment, transport, loyalty and rewards, as well as advertising. Marriott International will have access to Grab’s sizable customer base via GrabFood, GrabPay, and GrabAds, enabling them to serve a growing pool of customers who are increasingly transacting online.

GrabFood will feature approximately 600 restaurants and bars from Marriott International’s portfolio in six different Southeast Asian markets. In addition, customers will be able to conveniently pay for their dining experiences through GrabPay at selected Marriott International hotels. Customers will earn GrabRewards points for all transactions on the Grab platform, which can be converted to Marriott Bonvoy points (and vice versa). Marriott Bonvoy is the award-winning travel program of Marriott International that encompasses the company’s global portfolio of 30 hotel brands and premium home rental offering, Homes and Villas by Marriott International. Once in place, Grab customers will be able to redeem their converted points for exclusive member benefits at over 7,400 hotels and resorts in 135 countries and territories.

Through this partnership, Marriott International and Grab seek to digitally enhance the premium hospitality experience by making it more accessible, relevant and rewarding for their customers in the new normal.

“Marriott International is constantly looking for ways to innovate and bring value to travelers and Marriott Bonvoy members as part of our partnership strategy,” said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International. “Our collaboration with Grab is one way we are designing a more seamless travel experience by leveraging the expertise of a super app in the region.”

Russell Cohen, Group Managing Director – Operations, Grab said: “We are excited to partner with a world-renowned hospitality group like Marriott International that is at the forefront of delivering customer-first hospitality experiences. The breadth of our collaboration reflects our value as a platform of choice in supporting global brands on their digitalisation journey in the new normal, and in particular represents a milestone for our fast-growing GrabAds business.”

Grab and Marriott International’s initiatives to bring customer experiences to a new level include:

GrabFood: Starting from November, customers will progressively be able to enjoy food delivery from approximately 600 different Food and Beverage (F&B) outlets across Marriott International hotels in six of Grab’s operating markets [1], which will be made available on the GrabFood platform in phases. This offers Grab customers access to a wide variety of premium dining options that they can enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

Starting from November, customers will progressively be able to enjoy food delivery from approximately 600 different Food and Beverage (F&B) outlets across Marriott International hotels in six of Grab’s operating markets which will be made available on the GrabFood platform in phases. This offers Grab customers access to a wide variety of premium dining options that they can enjoy from the comfort of their homes. GrabPay: Piloting in Q1 2021 first in Singapore, travellers will be able to make cashless payments through GrabPay at participating Marriott International hotels. F&B outlets that accept GrabPay can soon also access Grab’s Merchant Discovery feature to notify guests in the vicinity of participating hotels about ongoing promotions and events. This will help businesses increase sales, grow customer loyalty and drive more foot traffic to physical outlets.

Piloting in Q1 2021 first in Singapore, travellers will be able to make cashless payments through GrabPay at participating Marriott International hotels. F&B outlets that accept GrabPay can soon also access Grab’s feature to notify guests in the vicinity of participating hotels about ongoing promotions and events. This will help businesses increase sales, grow customer loyalty and drive more foot traffic to physical outlets. GrabAds: Grab and Marriott International will jointly create impactful marketing campaigns that are relevant and personalised to customers. With GrabAds’ solutions, Marriott International can connect with customers in a targeted way through audience data, integrate marketing communications across touchpoints, and track campaign performance in real-time.

Grab and Marriott International will jointly create impactful marketing campaigns that are relevant and personalised to customers. With GrabAds’ solutions, Marriott International can connect with customers in a targeted way through audience data, integrate marketing communications across touchpoints, and track campaign performance in real-time. GrabRewards: Grab and Marriott will link their respective loyalty programmes to offer expanded benefits to Marriott Bonvoy and GrabRewards members. Starting in Q1 2021, Grab customers and Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to enjoy two-way points transfer. This will allow consumers to convert GrabRewards points to Marriott Bonvoy points and vice versa, enjoying flexibility and benefits on GrabRewards, Southeast Asia’s largest rewards platform by users, with nearly 800 merchants[2].

Both companies will also launch more loyalty initiatives in the coming months, including dining rewards at Marriott’s F&B outlets.

The strategic partnership will begin in Singapore in November 2020, with Marriott International and Grab to roll out more products and services across Southeast Asia in multiple phases.

For any queries, please contact: GRAB@omnicomprgroup.com

[1] Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines [2] GrabRewards allows users to earn points by using Grab services, and then redeeming the points for rewards in various categories, like food and beverage, travel, shopping, among other services.

About Grab:

Grab is the leading everyday super app in Southeast Asia, providing everyday services that matter most to consumers. Today, the Grab app has been downloaded onto over 205 million mobile devices, giving users access to over 9 million drivers, merchants and agents. Grab offers the widest range of on-demand transport services in the region, in addition to food, package delivery, digital payments and financial services, across 394 cities in eight Southeast Asian countries. For more information, see: http://www.grab.com .

About Marriott International :